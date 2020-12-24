Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Pardons Jared Kushner's Father Charles

TMZ.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump is passing out presidential pardons like holiday gifts ... and now Jared Kushner's father is getting in on the action, and this one is really something. President Trump pardoned Charles Kushner Wednesday night, one of 26 pardons on the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner

Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner 02:23

 President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons, including pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner. CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

Trump grants pardons to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

 President Trump announced 26 new pardons Wednesday, including for allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner. Mr...
CBS News

US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's father

 US President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
New Zealand Herald

Moroccans and Israelis forging new ties

 RABAT, Morocco - Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king and hammer out an upgrade of ties that was forged by the White House in a parting..
WorldNews
Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit [Video]

Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City's Times Square linking them to the country's almost 225,000 coronavirus deaths. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Charles Kushner

Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

 With days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar criminals and allies.
CBS News

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other allies

 Trump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump spending last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago [Video]

President Donald Trump spending last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

The Palm Beach Post's Antonio Fins and Christine Stapleton discuss Mar-a-Lago's role in President Trump's presidency and future.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:03Published
COVID-19 relief bill on hold after Trump's veto threat [Video]

COVID-19 relief bill on hold after Trump's veto threat

President Trump called Congress' COVID relief bill a "disgrace" and threatened to veto the bill unless changes are made.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:16Published
Watch Chris Christie explain why Kushner's father was prosecuted [Video]

Watch Chris Christie explain why Kushner's father was prosecuted

During a 2019 interview with PBS, Chris Christie explained why he decided he had to prosecute Charles Kushner, father of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while US attorney. Trump has since..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump Pardons Jared Kushner's Father Charles

 Donald Trump is passing out presidential pardons like holiday gifts ... and now Jared Kushner's father is getting in on the action, and this one is really...
TMZ.com Also reported by •HaaretzNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comCBS News

‘Dipping His Toe in the Waters of Family Pardons’: CNN’s Abby Phillip Suggests Trump Granting Clemency to Jared’s Dad Foreshadows More to Come

 CNN’s Abby Phillip suggested that Donald Trump granting clemency to his son-in-law’s father, Charles Kushner, could foreshadow a series of more family...
Mediaite

Trump issues 26 new pardons, including ones for Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening announced 26 new pardons, including ones for longtime ally Roger Stone, former campaign...
Upworthy