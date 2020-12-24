President Trump Pardons Jared Kushner's Father Charles
Donald Trump is passing out presidential pardons like holiday gifts ... and now Jared Kushner's father is getting in on the action, and this one is really something. President Trump pardoned Charles Kushner Wednesday night, one of 26 pardons on the…
Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump
Charles Kushner
