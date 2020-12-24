Global  
 

President Trump pardons Jared Kushner’s father

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump pardons Jared Kushner’s fatherKushner was convicted in a case that included entrapping his brother-in-law with a prostitute.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Philip Esformes' Sentence Commuted, Others Pardoned By President Trump

Philip Esformes' Sentence Commuted, Others Pardoned By President Trump 01:24

 Esformes is accused in a billion-dollar Medicare fraud case. Meanwhile, President Trump has pardoned Charles Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone.

Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner [Video]

Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner

President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons, including pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner. CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:23Published
Watch Chris Christie explain why Kushner's father was prosecuted [Video]

Watch Chris Christie explain why Kushner's father was prosecuted

During a 2019 interview with PBS, Chris Christie explained why he decided he had to prosecute Charles Kushner, father of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while US attorney. Trump has since..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:02Published
President Trump Issues More Pardons [Video]

President Trump Issues More Pardons

President Trump grants more pardons, including for Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump Pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Jared Kushner’s Father
TIME

President Trump Pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort And Charles Kushner

 Trump granted more pardons Wednesday to 26 people, including some people who are close to him. On Monday Trump granted full pardons to 15 individuals and...
NPR

Donald Trump pardons former aides, Jared Kushner's father

 Just less than a month before he leaves the White House, US President Donald Trump pardoned two of his former aides, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as...
Mid-Day