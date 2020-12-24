Global  
 

President Trump Pardons Manafort, Stone

Newsy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump Pardons Manafort, StoneWatch VideoA new series of pardons from President Trump.

He granted clemency to 29 people----most of whom are political allies and loyalists.

Among the top names---former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.

He was one of the people convicted of financial crimes in Robert Mueller's investigation.

The president also...
News video: Trump pardons Manafort and Stone

Trump pardons Manafort and Stone 02:08

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Bryan Wood reports.

