Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Florida's Kyle Trask, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence named Heisman finalists

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Florida's Kyle Trask and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence are the four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
