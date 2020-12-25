Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Florida's Kyle Trask, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence named Heisman finalists
Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Florida's Kyle Trask and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence are the four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mac Jones American football quarterback
Kyle Trask American football quarterback
DeVonta Smith American football wide receiver
Florida State of the United States of America
Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:42Published
Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone of charges in Robert Mueller Russia probePresident Trump announced controversial new pardons for key 2016 campaign figures Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, charged by special counsel Robert Mueller in the..
CBS News
Trump is back in Florida for Christmas, New Year's, but he vows to still fight 2020 voteOn the night before Christmas Eve, Trump arrived in Palm Beach to spend a third — and likely final — holiday as president in his adopted hometown.
USATODAY.com
Former Florida health data manager sues Florida Department of Law Enforcement after officers raided her homeRebekah Jones was one of the people who helped create Florida's coronavirus dashboard. She was fired from her position in May after she says she refused to..
CBS News
Trevor Lawrence (American football) American football quarterback
Clemson University University in South Carolina, United States
Notre Dame drops to No. 4, while Alabama keeps lead in Amway Coaches PollNotre Dame dropped two spots to fourth in the Amway Coaches Poll after its first loss. Alabama kept its lead ahead of Clemson and Ohio State.
USATODAY.com
Clemson rolls to another ACC championship and sends warning to playoff fieldThe 34-10 win against Notre Dame for the ACC championship showcased the power of a complete Clemson team heading into the College Football Playoff.
USATODAY.com
Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team
Alabama's Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith lead USA TODAY Sports' 2020 All-America teamsAlabama quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were the easiest picks for the USA TODAY Sports 2020 All-America teams.
USATODAY.com
Alabama, Clemson lead NCAA Re-Rank 1-127 after conclusion of regular seasonClemson moved up to No. 2 and Alabama remained No. 1 in the final USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-127 of the regular season.
USATODAY.com
Notre Dame joins Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State in College Football Playoff fieldAlabama, Clemson and Ohio State were easy picks for the College Football Playoff. It was the fourth spot the committee had to make a tough decision.
USATODAY.com
Heisman Trophy
This year's Heisman Trophy race is coming down to the wire and Saturday's games will determine itThe race for the Heisman is more undefined and uncertain heading into the conclusion of the regular season than at any point in recent history.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources