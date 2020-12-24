Global  
 

Afghanistan: 'Tireless advocate for democracy' shot dead in Kabul

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Afghanistan: 'Tireless advocate for democracy' shot dead in KabulA prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive director of the Free and Fair Elections Forum of Afghanistan Organisation (FEFA), was shot...
