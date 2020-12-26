Leicester and Manchester United trade blows on Boxing Day as Liverpool reap rewards
Dubai: It was a match that lived up to its Boxing Day billing as Leicester and visitors Manchester United trades blows throughout a thrilling 90 minutes and staggered off the field with a well-earned point for both sides. However, the sides placed second and third in the standings will rue the opportunity of a knockout strike that would have put them on the coattails of English Premier League leaders Liverpool, who must have been rubbing their hands as either side closest to them at the top of the table failed to pick up full points in the clash at King Power Stadium. Leicester and United missed the chance to put...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Leicester City and unitary authority area in England
Coronavirus: Footage shows moment police find 60-strong partyTwo £10,000 fines were issued for holding the gathering at a private residence in Leicester.
BBC News
Workers 'sleeping on mattresses' inside Leicester factoryThe investigation comes after concerns were raised about practices in Leicester's textile industry.
BBC News
Hospitals in Leicester on highest level of alertStaff are treating more people with Covid-19 than during the first wave of the virus.
BBC News
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Boxing Day 26 December, usually a public holiday in the UK
Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Northern Ireland enters new lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
London retail chief: It is heartbreaking to see shops closed on Boxing Day
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
What do we know so far about the Brexit trade agreement?The UK and European Union have reached a historic agreement on post-Brexit trade. It will come into effect on January 1 2021 after the transition period ends. On..
WorldNews
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Late Vardy goal earns Leicester draw with Man UtdJamie Vardy scores a late equaliser as Leicester twice come from behind to deny Manchester United a record-equalling 11th straight away win in the Premier..
BBC News
'Leicester v Man Utd is the big one' - Lawro's Premier League predictions v Rick AstleyMark Lawrenson takes on singer and Manchester United fan Rick Astley to make predictions for the festive Premier League fixtures.
BBC News
Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates
Lisa Scott Lee: From Dubai headmistress to life as a popstar
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00Published
Gold worth Rs 25 lakh seized at Chennai Airport
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England
Clinical Liverpool score seven at Palace to go six points clear at topRoberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both score twice as Liverpool hit seven past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to go six points clear at the top of the Premier..
BBC News
Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool: Champions hit seven to go six points clearRoberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both score twice as Liverpool hit seven past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to go six points clear at the top of the Premier..
BBC News
Klopp flattered to win FIFA's manager of the year award
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:37Published
Former Liverpool, France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:11Published
King Power Stadium
Premier League Association football league in England
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson's late winner sends Blues secondEverton move up to second in the Premier League after edging a tight contest against Sheffield United at rain-lashed Bramall Lane.
BBC News
Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan on targetManchester City comfortably see off Newcastle United to climb up to fifth in the Premier League table.
BBC News
Sigurdsson's late winner at Sheff Utd sends Everton secondEverton move up to second in the Premier League after edging a tight contest against Sheffield United at rain-lashed Bramall Lane.
BBC News
Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Gunners end winless run in Premier LeagueArsenal beat Chelsea to end a seven-game winless run in the Premier League and ease the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources