Leicester and Manchester United trade blows on Boxing Day as Liverpool reap rewards

Gold worth Rs 25 lakh seized at Chennai Airport



The customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 486 gms of gold valued at Rs 25 lakh. Gold was seized from a passenger, who arrived from Dubai and from an unattended baggage trolley in a remote corner of the arrival hall of Chennai Airport. Gold paste concealed in rectum and gold bits were hidden in the hollow pipe of trolley.

