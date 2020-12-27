Global  
 

Unprecedented vaccination campaign begins across Europe as fears grow over new coronavirus variant

SBS Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
With surveys pointing to high levels of hesitancy towards the vaccine, leaders of the European Union are promoting it as the best chance of getting back to something like normal life next year.
