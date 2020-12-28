Global  
 

US: Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, says police

Monday, 28 December 2020
The explosion in the heart of Tennessee's largest city on Christmas Day morning injured three people and damaged several businesses.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast

Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast 00:55

 Police camera footage has been released of the explosion that rocked downtownNashville on Christmas Day. Officials on Sunday identified Anthony QuinnWarner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a camper van.

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber [Video]

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:18Published
FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast [Video]

FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast

The agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:03Published
'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing [Video]

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Authorities Name Suspect In Nashville Blast; Suspect Explosion Was A Suicide Bombing

 A city official told NPR that forensic investigators are now trying to match DNA from human remains found at the blast site to DNA collected from a home searched...
NPR

Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast

 Police camera captured the moment of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, injuring three people and damaging dozens of buildings.
SBS Also reported by •Japan TodayNewsmaxNew Zealand Herald

Nashville Bombing: Suspect Charged After Truck Halted in Tennessee Playing Strange Audio

Nashville Bombing: Suspect Charged After Truck Halted in Tennessee Playing Strange Audio The recent development on the Nashville Bombing is a suspected truck playing similar audio recorded in the blast. The driver was booked by the police when...
HNGN