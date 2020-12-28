US: Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, says police

Police camera footage has been released of the explosion that rocked downtownNashville on Christmas Day. Officials on Sunday identified Anthony QuinnWarner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a camper van.
When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed.
Police camera captured the moment of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, injuring three people and damaging dozens of buildings.