Asian Markets Rise Monday After Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill
Monday, 28 December 2020 (
40 minutes ago) US president finally signs $900 billion package after signaling opposition over the small amount of direct stimulus payments
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
3 hours ago
Trump Signs
Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay .
President Donald Trump signed the massive
$2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour.
avoiding a government shutdown and
extending additional unemployment
benefits that had lapsed during the delay.
Congress approved the bipartisan...
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay 01:30
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package
President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 53 minutes ago
Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill
After days of refusal, President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill Sunday evening, reports Jeff Wagner (1:50).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 27, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:50 Published 6 hours ago
Related news from verified sources