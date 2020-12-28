Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asian Markets Rise Monday After Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

VOA News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
US president finally signs $900 billion package after signaling opposition over the small amount of direct stimulus payments
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay 01:30

 Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay. Congress approved the bipartisan...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package [Video]

Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package

President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Baltimoreans Relieved After President Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill [Video]

Baltimoreans Relieved After President Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill

As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb in Maryland, state leaders have been urging the President to sign the stimulus bill which he finally did on Sunday night -- after previously..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:28Published
Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill [Video]

Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill

After days of refusal, President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill Sunday evening, reports Jeff Wagner (1:50).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street sees subdued open on Christmas Eve, Republicans block $2K stimulus payment vote

 9:55 am: Barely a trader is stirring to start the Christmas Eve session Shortly after the open, the Dow climbed 31 points, 0.1%, to 30,161.2 in the early hours...
Proactive Investors