South Korea discovers new strain of virus from Britain

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
South Korea discovers new strain of virus from BritainThree cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said Monday. The three individuals are members of a London-based family who arrived in the country on...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: South Korea reports first case of mutant virus strain | Oneindia News

South Korea reports first case of mutant virus strain | Oneindia News 01:19

 South Korea has reported the first case of the new variant of the coronavirus detected in the UK in 3 people returning from London on December 22nd. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported that the country had stepped up its vaccination programmes in response to the new...

South Korea's beauty products industry turns ugly amid the pandemic's lifestyle changes

 Three years ago, Suh Kyung-Bae was the second richest person in South Korea. Today he's barely Top 10, a stark reversal in a K-beauty boom known for minting..
Trump's final days try to turn the military into a political pawn

 The Pentagon is not a happy place these days. The military has been dragged into political quarrels not of its making. Those include President TrumpDonald..
Kim Yo Jong Is Ready to Become the First Woman Dictator in Modern History

 SEOUL—The star of the younger sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has risen so fast and high in the country’s ruling firmament in 2020 as to make..
Army Chief General Naravane on 3-day South Korea visit: All you need to know

Army Chief General Naravane on 3-day South Korea visit: All you need to know

Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane has left for a three day visit to South Korea. General Naravane will hold talks with both civilian and military leadership on expanding defence ties between the two countries. Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet the country's minister for national defence, army chief and chairman of joint chiefs of staff, the officials said. The Chief of Army Staff will also meet South Korea's minister of defence acquisition planning administration. The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province and Advance Defence Development facility at Daejeon. This visit comes weeks after he concluded a six-day crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The Indian Army Chief had also travelled to Nepal last month. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:36Published

UN rapporteur on Assange: 'The US is trying to criminalize investigative journalism'

 A London court will decide on January 4 on the US extradition request for Julian Assange. For Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, it's a political..
Julian Assange supporters outnumber his critics. Who are they?

 The fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be decided on January 4, when the Old Bailey court will pronounce the judgement on whether he will be..
Boris Johnson's post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle

 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
Today in History for December 27

 Highlights of this day in history: Soviet Union invades Afghanistan; Charles Darwin sets out on round-the-world voyage; Radio City Music Hall opens in New York;..
