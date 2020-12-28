South Korea discovers new strain of virus from Britain
Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said Monday. The three individuals are members of a London-based family who arrived in the country on...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Korea Country in East Asia
South Korea's beauty products industry turns ugly amid the pandemic's lifestyle changesThree years ago, Suh Kyung-Bae was the second richest person in South Korea. Today he's barely Top 10, a stark reversal in a K-beauty boom known for minting..
WorldNews
Trump's final days try to turn the military into a political pawnThe Pentagon is not a happy place these days. The military has been dragged into political quarrels not of its making. Those include President TrumpDonald..
WorldNews
Kim Yo Jong Is Ready to Become the First Woman Dictator in Modern HistorySEOUL—The star of the younger sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has risen so fast and high in the country’s ruling firmament in 2020 as to make..
WorldNews
Army Chief General Naravane on 3-day South Korea visit: All you need to know
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:36Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
UN rapporteur on Assange: 'The US is trying to criminalize investigative journalism'A London court will decide on January 4 on the US extradition request for Julian Assange. For Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, it's a political..
WorldNews
Julian Assange supporters outnumber his critics. Who are they?The fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be decided on January 4, when the Old Bailey court will pronounce the judgement on whether he will be..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzleLondon: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews
Today in History for December 27Highlights of this day in history: Soviet Union invades Afghanistan; Charles Darwin sets out on round-the-world voyage; Radio City Music Hall opens in New York;..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources