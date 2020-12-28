Global  
 

EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade deal

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade dealThe post-Brexit trade and security deal has been unanimously backed by EU member states, paving the way for the new arrangements to come into force on January 1st. At a meeting of ambassadors in Brussels, the 27 member states gave their support for the 1,246-page treaty to be “provisionally applied” at the end of the year. The decision will be formally completed by written procedure at 3pm central...
WorldView: EU begins COVID vaccinations; Chinese journalist sentenced

 The European Union has begun distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has been sentenced to 4 years in prison..
Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer

Equity benchmark indices closed at fresh lifetime highs on December 28 amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package. The BSE SandP Sensex wound up the day 380 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 47,354 while the Nifty50 advanced by 124 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,873. Except for Nifty pharma, which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank rising by 2.7 per cent, realty by 2.6 per cent, metal by 2.5 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 5.6 per cent to Rs 185.80 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement.

A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine

EU member states face logistical challenges and vaccine scepticism as they embark on a coordinated campaign to immunise their populations.

A deal to end the Brexit delusions

 After four and a half painful years, we have reached the end of the beginning of Brexit. We have a deal. It is, inevitably, a damaging deal for the British..
UK in "better position" on fish - minister

NFA The UK has a chance to increase the amount of fishing it does in its waters by two thirds, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday, turning a corner with the Brexit deal. Ciara Lee reports.

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

 LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?

The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.

Uk and EU agree on new deal

A post-Brexit trade deal has been reached between the UK and the European Union.

Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been reached, just days ahead of the end of the transition..

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by..

Gibraltar’s border with Spain still in doubt after Brexit

 BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — While corks may have popped in London and Brussels over the end to a four-year saga known as Brexit, there is one rocky speck of...
Brexit: Politics 'too intolerant of compromise' - Kinnock

 Labour MP Stephen Kinnock calls for a "progressive patriotism" to heal post-Brexit divisions.
