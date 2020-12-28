EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade deal

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer



Equity benchmark indices closed at fresh lifetime highs on December 28 amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package. The BSE SandP Sensex wound up the day 380 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 47,354 while the Nifty50 advanced by 124 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,873. Except for Nifty pharma, which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank rising by 2.7 per cent, realty by 2.6 per cent, metal by 2.5 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 5.6 per cent to Rs 185.80 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement.

