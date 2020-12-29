Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden warns of Trump 'roadblocks' to transition

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The US president-elect said that many of America's security agencies had been "hollowed out" under Trump. He called the lack of information "irresponsibility" and said his team was facing political obstruction.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'

Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks' 01:32

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President-elect Joe Biden calls out Trump administration for 'roadblocks' in transition [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden calls out Trump administration for 'roadblocks' in transition

President-elect Joe Biden called the lack of cooperation from the Trump administration irresponsible.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:55Published
Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information [Video]

Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information

Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees [Video]

Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees

(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Biden has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblock'

 President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and roadblocks in communication. (Dec....
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden is accusing the Trump administration of creating 'roadblocks' on national security issues

 US President-elect Joe Biden says he isn't getting all the information that he needs from the outgoing Trump administration in key national security areas.
SBS

Biden accuses Trump's Pentagon and OMB of obstruction, demands cooperation with transition team

 "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," Biden said of the "roadblocks" from some Trump administration agencies.
Upworthy