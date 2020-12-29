Biden warns of Trump 'roadblocks' to transition
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The US president-elect said that many of America's security agencies had been "hollowed out" under Trump. He called the lack of information "irresponsibility" and said his team was facing political obstruction.
