Biden warns of Trump officials’ ‘roadblocks’ to transition

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security.
Video Credit: USA Today News (International)
News video: President-elect Joe Biden calls out Trump administration for 'roadblocks' in transition

 President-elect Joe Biden called the lack of cooperation from the Trump administration irresponsible.

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th. Gavino Garay..

Credit: Reuters Studio
Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
President-elect Joe Biden criticizes the Trump administration for withholding national security information during the presidential transition.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL

 President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and "roadblocks" in communication...
Newsmax

 The lack of information being provided to the incoming transition team by the outgoing administration was an 'irresponsibility,' according to President-elect Joe...
VOA News

CNN Analyst Slams Biden for Calling Out Trump Admin Transition Stonewalling: ‘I Don’t Care If the President’s Team Is a Pain in the A**,’ Just ‘Let It Go’

 CNN counterterrorism analyst *Phil Mudd* took issue with President-elect *Joe Biden* publicly calling out the Trump administration for "roadblocks" and...
Mediaite