Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblock'

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and roadblocks in communication. (Dec. 28)
 
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden: 'Enormous damage' to US security agencies by Trump

 The president-elect says his team is not getting the information it needs on national security.
BBC News

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
The Verge

Biden warns U.S. security agencies "incurred enormous damage" during Trump administration

 President-elect Joe Biden painted a grim landscape of the state of the nation's national security and foreign policy agencies, warning that in the four years..
CBS News
Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act [Video]

Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act

Carolyn Kaster/AP President-elect Joe Biden will invoke a wartime production law, the Defense Production Act, to boost the production of vaccines after he's sworn-in. "You will see him invoking the Defense Production Act," Dr. Celine Gounder, who's on Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, told CNBC on Monday. The DPA gives the president broad authority to pressure US industries to produce supplies in the interest of national defense. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pelosi calls for Trump's support ahead of House vote on $2K COVID-19 stimulus checks

 The House will vote on giving Americans weathering the coronavirus pandemic $2,000 stimulus checks, boosting the payments from $600.
USATODAY.com

Trump administration appeals yet another TikTok ruling

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Trump administration has gained some experience losing in court recently, and has suffered setback after..
The Verge

'Irresponsibilty': Biden hits Trump admin. over transition [Video]

'Irresponsibilty': Biden hits Trump admin. over transition

President-elect Joe Biden criticizes the Trump administration for withholding national security information during the presidential transition.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:56Published
Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees [Video]

Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees

(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Biden has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Omarosa: Trump's Loss To Biden Has Triggered A 'Psychotic Episode' [Video]

Omarosa: Trump's Loss To Biden Has Triggered A 'Psychotic Episode'

A former aide to President Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman says she believes Trump's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss. Omarosa Manigault Newman, often referred to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:43Published

Trump Administration Appeals Court Ruling Blocking US TikTok Ban

 The Trump administration on Monday appealed a federal court ruling which allows TikTok to keep operating in the United States despite a move to block the popular...
Newsmax Also reported by •The VergeTechCrunchDaily CallerFOXNews.comengadget

Biden Calls Out Department of Defense Leadership For Obstructing Incoming Administration Weeks Before Inauguration

 President-elect *Joe Biden* credited career officials in the Trump administration for cooperating with the transition, but also said they have faced...
Mediaite Also reported by •Sky News

CNN Analyst Slams Biden for Calling Out Trump Admin Transition Stonewalling: ‘I Don’t Care If the President’s Team Is a Pain in the A**,’ Just ‘Let It Go’

 CNN counterterrorism analyst *Phil Mudd* took issue with President-elect *Joe Biden* publicly calling out the Trump administration for "roadblocks" and...
Mediaite