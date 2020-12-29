Global  
 

Biden Warns of 'Roadblocks' to Transition by Trump Officials

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Biden Warns of 'Roadblocks' to Transition by Trump OfficialsWILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security. During remarks Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced “obstruction” from the “political leadership” at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as they’ve sought to gather necessary information to continue the transition of power. “Right now we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'

Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks' 01:32

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th. Gavino Garay reports.

AP Top Stories December 29 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..
'What about justice?': Chagos Islanders pin their hopes on Biden

 Decades after the US took over the territory for a military base, families separated and forced to leave their homes are still waiting for compensation When..
Kim Jong Un's nuclear weapons got more dangerous under Trump

 US President Donald Trump’s campaign to cut North Korea’s economy off from the world worked. But it also may have accelerated Kim Jong Un’s efforts to..
WorldNews

House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000

 The House of Representatives voted Monday to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden criticized transition..
Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information

Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information

Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials andhis transition team that could undermine Americans' security. During remarksMonday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced "obstruction"from the "political leadership" at the Defense Department and the Office ofManagement and Budget as they've sought to gather necessary information tocontinue the transition of power.

Biden introduces his choice for education secretary, Miguel Cardona

 President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce his nominee to head the Department of Education, Miguel Cardona, the top..
Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks ahead of Christmas holiday

 Mr. Biden will speak from Wilmington, Delaware.
New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions

 San Francisco, Dec 29 : The Donald Trump administration in the US has appealed against a federal judge’s order that blocked restrictions on TikTok from taking..
Japan's Nikkei at 30-year high after Trump OKs stimulus

 Stocks rose Tuesday in Asia, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index hitting a 30-year high after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package. Wall..
Tibetan govt-in-exile lauds Trump for new Tibet policy

 On Sunday, Trump signed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 to modify and re-authorise various programmes and provisions related to Tibet. The bill..
Biden: Trump's Team Is Keeping Info Secret

Biden: Trump's Team Is Keeping Info Secret

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said that his transition team is facing ongoing roadblocks. The roadblocks come from President Trump's political leadership at the Pentagon. Several of the blocks also come from the Office of Management and Budget, says Business Insider. "Right now, we just aren't getting all the information we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas." Biden over the past week has repeatedly expressed concern about the lack of access he's received.

Biden accuses Trump appointees of obstructing transition of power

 President-elect Joe Biden accused Trump officials at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget of obstructing the transfer of power. Paula..
Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden's team said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

President-elect Joe Biden calls out Trump administration for 'roadblocks' in transition

President-elect Joe Biden calls out Trump administration for 'roadblocks' in transition

President-elect Joe Biden called the lack of cooperation from the Trump administration irresponsible.

'Irresponsibilty': Biden hits Trump admin. over transition

'Irresponsibilty': Biden hits Trump admin. over transition

President-elect Joe Biden criticizes the Trump administration for withholding national security information during the presidential transition.

Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees

Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees

(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Biden has..

Biden Warns of 'Roadblocks' to Transition by Trump Officials

Biden Warns of 'Roadblocks' to Transition by Trump Officials WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and...
Joe Biden's 5 Tech Priorities

 President-elect Joe Biden's transition team describes its animating philosophy as "build back better." It's both a nod to the Trump administration's penchant for...
