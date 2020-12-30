Global  
 

Millions more in UK braced for tougher Covid rules

BBC News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The health secretary is expected to tell MPs more areas of England will enter tier four as cases surge.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden criticises vaccine rollout

 President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before..
New Zealand Herald

Texas teacher who posted social media video in 2018 that showed students' kindness dies of COVID-19

 A Texas teacher whose social media video of her students greeting each other received 13.6 million views in 2018 has died from COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid-19: Biden says Trump vaccine roll-out is 'falling behind'

 The US president-elect calls for vaccinations to be ramped up as he warns of a "tough period" ahead.
BBC News

Landmark post-Brexit trade deal to be signed

 The treaty will be signed by Boris Johnson and EU chiefs on Wednesday as MPs prepare to vote on it.
BBC News

Japan ex-PM Abe avoids prosecution in payment probe

 Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has apologised to MPs over a scandal involving payments for supporters, a day after prosecutors said they would not..
WorldNews
Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal' [Video]

Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to put up barriers to trade" and will be a "red tape bonanza" at borders and ports. The Lib Dem leader says he will take time to read the deal but doesn't see that his party can support the deal when it is put before MPs in the Commons. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal [Video]

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

