Jaipur's hospitality industry faces crisis ahead of New Year's eve



The hospitality industry of Jaipur is facing huge crisis during COVID-19 pandemic. Hotels, restaurants and clubs are not allowed to host parties after 07:00 pm on New Year's eve. There are strict.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:39 Published 1 hour ago

Nevada Governor: Large gatherings 'irresponsible' for New Years Eve



Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak condemned large events and gatherings for New Year's Eve which he says will likely lead to a dire public health risk, hospital overruns and deaths. In a virtual news.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:37 Published 2 hours ago