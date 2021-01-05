Tanya Roberts: Former Bond girl is still alive despite partner and agent saying otherwise
Published
Tanya Roberts, a former Bond girl and Charlie's Angel, is currently in hospital after collapsing in her home on Christmas Eve.Full Article
Published
Tanya Roberts, a former Bond girl and Charlie's Angel, is currently in hospital after collapsing in her home on Christmas Eve.Full Article
CBS2's Kristine Johnson has more on the 65-year-old former Bond girl's condition.
Former Bond girl and "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle" star Tanya Roberts was mistakenly announced as dead late Sunday night. Her rep..
Bond girl Tanya Roberts is still alive, her agent has said, after he was earlier quoted as saying she had died.