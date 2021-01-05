Saudi Arabia announces end of boycott of Qatar as leaders meet

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia — Qatar’s ruling emir arrived in Saudi Arabia and was greeted with an embrace by the kingdom’s crown prince on Tuesday, following an announcement that the kingdom would end its years-long embargo of the tiny Gulf Arab state. The decision to open borders was the first major step toward ending a diplomatic crisis that has deeply divided U.S. defense partners, frayed societal ties and torn apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Arab states. The arrival of Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the ancient Saudi Arabian desert city of Al-Ula was broadcast live on Saudi TV. He was seen descending from his plane and being greeted with a hug by Saudi Crown...