AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia — Qatar’s ruling emir arrived in Saudi Arabia and was greeted with an embrace by the kingdom’s crown prince on Tuesday, following an announcement that the kingdom would end its years-long embargo of the tiny Gulf Arab state. The decision to open borders was the first major step toward ending a diplomatic crisis that has deeply divided U.S. defense partners, frayed societal ties and torn apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Arab states. The arrival of Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the ancient Saudi Arabian desert city of Al-Ula was broadcast live on Saudi TV. He was seen descending from his plane and being greeted with a hug by Saudi Crown...Full Article
Saudi Arabia announces end of boycott of Qatar as leaders meet
WorldNews 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Saudi Arabia calls to tackle Iran threat at summit
Reuters - Politics
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman opened a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday by taking aim at Iran and lauding a deal..
You might like
More coverage
Gulf leaders arrive for key Saudi Arabia summit
Reuters - Politics
Gulf Arab leaders arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a summit focused on ending a long-running dispute with Qatar, at a time of..
Gulf leaders sign agreement to end Qatar blockade
Deutsche Welle
-
Global Food Additives Market for Bakeries & Restaurants to Touch USD 68.45 Million in 2027 with Big Food Companies Focusing on Enhanced Safety & Quality, Building the Trust Among Consumers and Furthering their Business Performance
GlobeNewswire
-
Assistive Robotics Market Research Report by Type, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
GlobeNewswire