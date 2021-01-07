MSNBC's Joe Scarborough drops F-bomb, calls for arrest of Trump, Giuliani after Capitol mob
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough is calling for the arrest of President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. in a profanity-laced TV segment.
Joe Scarborough condemned the Capitol Police’s response to the mob’s siege of the Capitol and called for the arrest of..