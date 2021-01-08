EU allows extra doses from BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine vial
Published
European regulators have said each vaccine vial contains six doses, following a request from the companies making the jab. The change comes with immediate effect.Full Article
Published
European regulators have said each vaccine vial contains six doses, following a request from the companies making the jab. The change comes with immediate effect.Full Article
Across the country, some non-healthcare workers are getting their COVID-19 vaccines earlier than expected.
In a scattershot..