Dominion Voting Systems files $1.3B defamation suit against ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell
Published
Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against attorney Sidney Powell over her baseless claims that the company changed votes.
Published
Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against attorney Sidney Powell over her baseless claims that the company changed votes.
A voting machine company sued former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, accusing her of spreading false conspiracy..