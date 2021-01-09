UK coronavirus cases top 3 million as death toll passes 80,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in the United Kingdom has now surpassed three million, as the human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount amid growing fears about the fast-spreading new variants of the virus. UK authorities on Saturday announced another 59,937 new infections and 1,035 related fatalities, taking the total death toll to 80,868 – one of the highest in Europe, alongside Italy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a third stay-at-home order at the start of the week as alarm deepens that...