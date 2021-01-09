UK coronavirus cases top 3 million as death toll passes 80,000

UK coronavirus cases top 3 million as death toll passes 80,000

WorldNews

Published

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in the United Kingdom has now surpassed three million, as the human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount amid growing fears about the fast-spreading new variants of the virus. UK authorities on Saturday announced another 59,937 new infections and 1,035 related fatalities, taking the total death toll to 80,868 – one of the highest in Europe, alongside Italy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a third stay-at-home order at the start of the week as alarm deepens that...

Full Article