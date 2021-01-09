The number of confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in the United Kingdom has now surpassed three million, as the human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount amid growing fears about the fast-spreading new variants of the virus. UK authorities on Saturday announced another 59,937 new infections and 1,035 related fatalities, taking the total death toll to 80,868 – one of the highest in Europe, alongside Italy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a third stay-at-home order at the start of the week as alarm deepens that...Full Article
UK coronavirus cases top 3 million as death toll passes 80,000
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
12pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
12pm-2021-01-14
-
Asia Today: China's cases spike ahead of WHO research visit
SeattlePI.com
-
VIRUS TODAY: Coronavirus deaths hit another daily high in US
SeattlePI.com
-
US COVID-19 deaths hit another one-day high at over 4,300
SeattlePI.com
-
California sees bright spot in 'most intense surge' of virus
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
China: Cities In Lockdown As Police Warn People Not To Spread ‘Rumors’
Eurasia Review
The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Tuesday placed a city of five million people in lockdown amid a resurgence of COVID-19..
-
Dutch see new coronavirus infections fall, credit lockdown
SeattlePI.com
-
Portugal's president awaits virus advice in self-isolation
SeattlePI.com