Fact check: Rush Limbaugh deactivated his Twitter account; he wasn't suspended
Published
Social media posts falsely claim Rush Limbaugh was suspended from Twitter. The conservative radio host deactivated the account himself.
Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh has deactivated his Twitter account.
Limbaugh's choice to step off Twitter follows the..
