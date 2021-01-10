Juventus 3-1 Sassuolo: Ronaldo puts gloss on Serie A victory over 10 men

Juventus 3-1 Sassuolo: Ronaldo puts gloss on Serie A victory over 10 men

WorldNews

Published

Cristiano Ronaldo left it late to get on the scoresheet, striking late in the game as Juventus eventually overpowered their visitors. ......

Full Article