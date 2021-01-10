Cristiano Ronaldo left it late to get on the scoresheet, striking late in the game as Juventus eventually overpowered their visitors. ......Full Article
Juventus 3-1 Sassuolo: Ronaldo puts gloss on Serie A victory over 10 men
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cristiano Ronaldo scores double in Juventus' 4-0 rout of Parma
Mid-Day
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double as Juventus thrashed Parma 4-0 on Saturday to move within a point of Serie A leaders AC Milan...
-
Milan down Sampdoria 2-1 to maintain lead
Mid-Day
-
Cristiano Ronaldo's double helps Juventus beat Cagliari
Mid-Day
-
Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus superstar breaks two more records with double against Lazio as Maurizio Sarri’s men close in on ninth straight league title
talkSPORT
-
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo double rescues Juventus
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's 701st goal keeps Juventus on top
Mid-Day
*Milan:* Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic sealed a 2-1 win for Juventus over Bologna to consolidate top spot in Serie A on..
-
Italian Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time goal helps Juve hold AC Milan 1-1
Mid-Day
-
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring streak pushes Juventus to top spot
Mid-Day
-
Inter 2-1 SPAL: Martinez double sends Conte´s side top
SoccerNews.com
-
Juventus 2-2 Sassuolo: Sarri´s side slip up despite Ronaldo´s second-half spot-kick
SoccerNews.com