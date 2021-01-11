Doug Pederson Fired as Philadelphia Eagles Coach
Published
Less than three years after leading Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl win, Pederson was let go by the franchise ahead of an overhaul.Full Article
Published
Less than three years after leading Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl win, Pederson was let go by the franchise ahead of an overhaul.Full Article
Don Bell reports.
The Philadelphia Eagles decide to part ways with head coach Doug Pederson after 5 seasons. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho are on..