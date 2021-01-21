Eagles hire Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as head coach
Published
Nick Sirianni, Colts' offensive coordinator, will replace Doug Pederson as Eagles coach. Sirianni has extensive experience working with different QBs.
Published
Nick Sirianni, Colts' offensive coordinator, will replace Doug Pederson as Eagles coach. Sirianni has extensive experience working with different QBs.
The Philadelphia Eagles have chosen Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to replace the Super Bowl-winning coach..
Colts reportedly interested in OC Reich