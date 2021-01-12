The US Fish and Wildlife Service spotted a manatee in the Blue Hole headwaters in North Florida with the word 'Trump' scraped into its back. The wildlife authoriries have started an investigation to look into the matter. Manatees are large, fully aquatic, mostly herbivorous marine mammals sometimes known as sea cows. They move slowly, which has made them vulnerable to fishing nets, motorboat engines and human...Full Article
Watch: Manatee with 'Trump' scraped on back found in Florida, days after Capitol riots
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
010521 tues 5
WTVQ Lexington, KY
010521 tues 5
Noon-11042020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
5:30pm
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
adeklrghalkghaleghae
NOON 7-28-20
WEVV
072720 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY