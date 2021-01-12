Son of Brooklyn Judge Is Arrested Over Role in Riot at Capitol
Aaron Mostofsky, who was taken into custody in Brooklyn on Tuesday, faces four federal charges, including disorderly conduct.Full Article
The son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge was arrested Tuesday in connection with last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, a source..
Mostofsky was seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building while wearing a fur outfit and a bulletproof vest.