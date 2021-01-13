New York: United States Vice President Mike Pence has refused to invoke the 25th Amendment to the American Constitution to remove US President Donald Trump from office. "Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent," Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi and House Democrats had pressed Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump...Full Article
US VP Pence refuses to invoke law to remove Trump from office
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
01-11-21 for bri
KIMT
for bri 01-11-21
You might like
More coverage
Interview with Nancy Mace
WTAT
Interview with Nancy Mace
Trump, Insurrections And The 25th Amendment – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
The Charge Of Treason And The Danger To Democracy – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Has Trump Already Been Removed As Commander In Chief? – OpEd
Eurasia Review