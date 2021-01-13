Azealia Banks denies eating her dead cat after disturbing footage: ‘It’s called taxidermy’

Azealia Banks has rubbished claims she dug up her dead cat to eat him and insists she’s using the remains for taxidermy instead. Fans of the 212 rapper were shocked after she shared videos of herself and friends digging up her pet cat Lucifer and appearing to cook his body in a pot three months after he died. Although Azealia – who is vegan – was never filmed eating the remains, fans speculated that she had, fuelling immense backlash. However, she’s now set the record straight and wrote in her Instagram stories that she’s using Lucifer for taxidermy...