Ex-Michigan Governor Rick Snyder charged over Flint water crisis

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has been charged with willful neglect of duty after an investigation of ruinous decisions that left the US city of Flint with lead-contaminated water and a regional outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The charges, revealed in an online court record on Wednesday are punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The charges are groundbreaking: No governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist. “We believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges against Governor Snyder,” defence lawyer Brian Lennon said on Wednesday night,...