Samsung Galaxy S21 price, release, date, specs, and everything you need to know

The time has come, once again, for Samsung to wow us all with a brand new Galaxy S phone at their Galaxy Unpacked event. This is a chance to see what the tech giants have planned for 2021, and to see what their new flagship smartphone will be capable of. Announced during their live stream on January 14, Samsung revealed plans for three Galaxy phones, the S21, S21+, and the S21 Ultra , as the next iterations in the Galaxy family, complete with upgraded displays, improved cameras, and a wealth of new features to tempt you to pick one up this year. RELATED: Best Samsung Galaxy S21...