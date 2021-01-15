Australia Decides Not to Kill Joe the Pigeon
A racing pigeon named after the president-elect appeared to have traveled from Oregon to Melbourne, breaching quarantine rules.Full Article
A pigeon threatened with being put to death - over fears it might be carrying disease - has been spared thanks to a case of..
Experts suspect the pigeon that has been named Joe, after the US president-elect, hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the..