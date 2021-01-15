‘Our world has reached a heart-wrenching milestone’ says United Nations chief António Guterres. More than two million people have now lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, with United Nations chief António Guterres lamenting the impact of the “vicious virus”. “Our world has reached a...Full Article
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 2 million people
