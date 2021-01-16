Nepali climbers script history scaling K2 in winter season

KATHMANDU: At least 10 Nepali climbers have scripted history in mountain-climbing by making the first ever winter ascent of the world’s second highest peak this afternoon. Legendary climbers Mingma Gyalje Sherpa and Nirmal Purja (Nimsdai) along with other Nepali Sherpa climbers stood atop Mt K2 (8,611m) in the Karakoram massif at around 17:00 hours local time, according to the expedition organisers. “They now become stars in the climbing world.” Among 14 peaks above 8,000m in...