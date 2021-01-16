Pacers' Caris LeVert out indefinitely after small mass found on kidney during physical
Published
Caris LeVert, just acquired in a blockbuster trade, is out indefinitely and will undergo more tests after an MRI found a small mass on his kidney.
Published
Caris LeVert, just acquired in a blockbuster trade, is out indefinitely and will undergo more tests after an MRI found a small mass on his kidney.
The Indiana Pacers will be without newly acquired Caris LeVert indefinitely after an MRI showed a mass on his left kidney during a..