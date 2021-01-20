Jack Ma makes first appearance since October

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has made his first appearance since Chinese regulators cracked down on his business empire. His absence had fuelled speculation over his whereabouts amid increasing official scrutiny of his businesses. The billionaire met 100 rural teachers in China via a video meeting on Wednesday, according to local government media. Alibaba shares surged 5% on Hong Kong's stock...Full Article
