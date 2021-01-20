Stars in Washington for Joe Biden’s inauguration: Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez arrive in US capital

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have pulled together a star-studded line-up for their inauguration concert. Ahead of the Celebrating America event, which will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 20, at 8.30pm ET (5.30am, Thursday, January 21 GST), a host of A-list names have started to flock to the US capital. Here, we round up the stars in town to perform at the inauguration concert: Lady Gaga's inauguration day prayer Wearing a white coat, a white mask and her hair pinned up in plaits, Lady Gaga shared a prayer from inside the United States Capitol. View this...