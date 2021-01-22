Google has threatened to block its search engine in Australia if it is forced to pay media outlets for their news content.Full Article
Google threatens to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Google threat to block search engine in Australia over news payment row
Wales Online
Government aims to make Google and Facebook pay Australian media companies for using content they siphon from news sites
-
Google threatens to remove search engine from Australia over new law
euronews
-
Google threatens to shut search engine in Australia over news row
FT.com
-
Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
Indian Express
-
Google threatens to withdraw search engine from Australia
BBC News
You might like
More coverage
Google says it will disable Search in Australia if it's forced to pay for news
Upworthy
The country’s officials were negotiating an agreement that would make payments voluntary.