US carrier group enters South China Sea amid tensions between China, Taiwan

A U.S. aircraft carrier group entered the South China Sea on Sunday with the stated intent to promote “freedom of the seas,” according to the U.S. military, as tensions between China and Taiwan continue to rise. According to a statement released by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the USS Theodore Roosevelt is leading the group and is accompanied by the USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell and USS John Finn. “After sailing through these waters throughout my 30-year career, it’s great...