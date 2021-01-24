A U.S. aircraft carrier group entered the South China Sea on Sunday with the stated intent to promote “freedom of the seas,” according to the U.S. military, as tensions between China and Taiwan continue to rise. According to a statement released by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the USS Theodore Roosevelt is leading the group and is accompanied by the USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell and USS John Finn. “After sailing through these waters throughout my 30-year career, it’s great...Full Article
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid tensions between China, Taiwan
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Taking Flight: China, Japan, And South Korea Get Aircraft Carriers – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Felix K. Chang*
Many naval theorists have heralded the end of the aircraft-carrier era.[1] They argue that the..
You might like
More coverage
U.S., China conducting multiple military exercises near Taiwan
TomoNews US
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The U.S. and China have conducted numerous exercises in the Pacific over the past few weeks, stoking fears of a..
Chinese warplanes enter Taiwanese airspace for fourth time in nine days
Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me