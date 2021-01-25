What we know about the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, one year later
The facts surrounding the crash that killed Bryant and eight others are known, and on Feb. 9, the NTSB is set to release a report on the cause.
Tuesday marks one year since the tragic deaths of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others.
The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a public meeting for Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the..