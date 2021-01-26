Origin Partners With The American Mountain Guides Association

DENVER, COLORADO, January 20, 2021 — Origin launched its partnership with the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) this January to offer forward-thinking technology and business support to its members. This partnership aims to empower AMGA-certified guides by hosting webinars and clinics about streamlining the online booking process, reaching more customers through digital marketing, and creating an impactful and user-friendly website. “We are super excited about this opportunity to work with everyone at the AMGA! There are so many exciting opportunities here to work together and move the tech side of the guiding industry forward.” — Alex Fletcher, Founder/CEO, Origin The heart and...