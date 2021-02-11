British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio and Television Administration said on Friday, a week after the United Kingdom’s media regulator revoked Chinese state-owned broadcaster China Global Television Network’s (CGTN). In a statement issued on the stroke of the Lunar New Year, the administration said an investigation found BBC World News’ China-related reports...Full Article
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
China says BBC World News taken off air for 'serious content violation'
euronews
Chinese state media say the BBC news channel has failed to be 'true and impartial'. Last week China's state broadcaster's licence..
