Karim Khan: UK lawyer elected chief prosecutor at ICC
Karim Khan, currently investigating Islamic State war crimes, joins the court in the Hague in June.Full Article
Britain's Karim Khan has been elected as the next chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. He will take over from..
Karim Khan currently leads a UN team investigating atrocity crimes allegedly committed by IS in Iraq