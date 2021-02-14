Serena Williams Turns Back Time at Australian Open
Against Aryna Sabalenka, Williams called back to a much earlier phase of her career, well before she was the undisputed queen of her sport.
Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were both tested Sunday at the Australian Open. But the two champions dug deep to produce two of..
Fighting wins for Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open would have brought the house down if there was one.