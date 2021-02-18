Rap Fans Aren’t Feeling This Meek Mill Line About Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter-Crash Death

Rapper Meek Mill spit a line about Kobe Bryant’s helicopter-crash death, and hip-hop Twitter is not feeling it. The bars may be whack, but the memes are strong.



“And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa/it be another Kobe,” Meek says on a recent collaboration with Lil Baby. The snippet of the song made its way to the social media website on Wednesday.



More like Weak Mill, are we right? Bryant died just over one year ago after a helicopter he was a passenger in crashed into the hills of Calabasas, California.



Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in the crash on Jan. 26, 2020. The group was on their way to basketball practice at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks.



Last week, federal safety officials said the pilot flying Kobe Bryant’s helicopter violated federal standards by flying through clouds, likely making him disoriented right before crashing into a hillside near Calabasas, California.



During a virtual meeting last Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said “spatial disorientation” is what likely led to pilot Ara Zobayan crashing. Zobayan was “flying under flight orders, or VFR, which legally prohibit him from penetrating the clouds,” according to NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt, but the pilot continued to fly into clouds. The agency last June said Zobayan told air traffic controllers his helicopter was climbing above heavy clouds when it was actually descending rapidly.



Below is a sample of the (hilarious) social media backlash. There were plenty more where these came from.



This certainly isn’t the first time Meek Mill has said something that didn’t go over particularly well. You’ll see that theme repeat itself within the selection of tweets we’ve posted.







Everytime Meek Mill say something this everyone reaction pic.twitter.com/T13pp5SYvX



— kevin (@kevinfrmuptown) February 18, 2021











“I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe” – Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/VfzoFIRVo6



— Ball Fade➐ (@ballfade_) February 18, 2021











Lil baby after hearing what this mf Meek mill said about Kobe: pic.twitter.com/x2eOAjMgaN



— Danyell (@Danyell28995168) February 18, 2021











this is the same Meek Mill y’all are expecting common sense from btw pic.twitter.com/Mm0iSZNDEq



— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 18, 2021











Lil baby watching meek mill in the studio when he said that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/jPc5hixC4W



— Noah (@alan_noah05) February 18, 2021











me whenever meek mill open his mouth: pic.twitter.com/FxqV1Z9e93



— strong . (@jayngb6) February 18, 2021











Black Twitter looking at Meek Mill before they give his ass the boot like: pic.twitter.com/0rdIylb6kh



— STILLDAILLEST (Still Da illest) (@STILLDAILLEST) February 18, 2021











Meek Mills after dropping that disstrack pic.twitter.com/RfhIqXCMnd



— Rayan (@RayanM____) February 18, 2021











“And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe.” – Meek Mill



Everybody: pic.twitter.com/CyqDJEaHnd



— Big Girl Slay (@Biggirlslay) February 18, 2021











Meek said what in his verse?…. pic.twitter.com/hkKgLlzzYj



— Hector (@Hex_Rey) February 18, 2021







In an apparent response to the pushback, Meek Mill tweeted out the following: “somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….s— like zombie land or something! Lol.”



The censorship there is ours.



And later: “They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up.'”



