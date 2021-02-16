Warriors' Draymond Green blasts NBA teams for double standard in treatment of players
Published
Draymond Green took aim at what he sees as a double-standard: NBA teams can openly discuss trades, but players are fined for publicly requesting them.
Published
Draymond Green took aim at what he sees as a double-standard: NBA teams can openly discuss trades, but players are fined for publicly requesting them.
Warriors forward Draymond Green devoted almost the entirety of his postgame news conference Monday night to calling out the NBA's..