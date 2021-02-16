Every adult in the UK could be offered both doses of a coronavirus vaccine by August or September "or maybe sooner if we need to", the head of the UK's vaccine taskforce has told Sky News.Full Article
Every UK adult could be offered both jabs by August, says head of vaccine taskforce
