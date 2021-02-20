Myanmar protests: Two people shot dead by police
Security forces have opened fire on protesters in Mandalay, as anti-coup rallies honored a young woman who was killed by police at an earlier demonstration.Full Article
Myanmar police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup. Emily Wither..
Police in Myanmar launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against military rule on Saturday in towns and..